Jane
Jane Salaries

Jane's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $123,967 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jane. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
$101K
Product Manager
$124K
Software Engineer
Median $108K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jane is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $123,967. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jane is $108,000.

