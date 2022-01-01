Company Directory
Skyscanner
Skyscanner Salaries

Skyscanner's salary ranges from $52,754 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $165,102 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Skyscanner. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $52.8K
Software Engineer II $89.1K
Senior Software Engineer $128K
Principal Software Engineer $165K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $138K
Data Scientist
Median $105K

Product Designer
Median $126K
Data Analyst
$88.3K
Data Science Manager
$119K
Marketing
$145K
Product Manager
$88.2K
Recruiter
$94.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$90.6K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Skyscanner, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Skyscanner is Software Engineer at the Principal Software Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $165,102. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Skyscanner is $105,388.

