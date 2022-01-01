← Company Directory
Amadeus
Amadeus Salaries

Amadeus's salary ranges from $13,801 in total compensation per year for a Civil Engineer in Colombia at the low-end to $215,915 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amadeus. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
G7 $14.3K
G8 $15.7K
G9 $30.5K
G10 $45.6K
G11 $57.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $54.3K
Product Manager
Median $135K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $153K
Accountant
$113K
Business Analyst
$151K
Civil Engineer
$13.8K
Data Science Manager
$216K
Information Technologist (IT)
$25.9K
Marketing
$78.3K
Product Designer
$101K
Program Manager
$91.7K
Project Manager
$114K
Sales
$47.7K
Solution Architect
$189K
Technical Program Manager
$58.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Amadeus is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $215,915. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amadeus is $68,161.

