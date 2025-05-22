Amadeus Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Amadeus ranges from ₹1.26M per year for G7 to ₹4.88M per year for G11. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.95M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amadeus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus G7 Junior Software Engineer (Entry Level) ₹1.26M ₹1.21M ₹0 ₹53.9K G8 Software Engineer I ₹1.45M ₹1.37M ₹0 ₹78K G9 Software Engineer II ₹2.52M ₹2.37M ₹0 ₹159K G10 Senior Software Engineer ₹3.71M ₹3.47M ₹0 ₹245K View 3 More Levels

₹13.63M Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.56M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Amadeus ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title