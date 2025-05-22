Software Engineer compensation in India at Amadeus ranges from ₹1.26M per year for G7 to ₹4.88M per year for G11. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.95M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amadeus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G7
₹1.26M
₹1.21M
₹0
₹53.9K
G8
₹1.45M
₹1.37M
₹0
₹78K
G9
₹2.52M
₹2.37M
₹0
₹159K
G10
₹3.71M
₹3.47M
₹0
₹245K
