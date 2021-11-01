← Company Directory
Headout
Headout Salaries

Headout's salary ranges from $5,291 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $117,448 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Headout. Last updated: 4/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $47.4K

Backend Software Engineer

Customer Service
$5.3K
Product Designer
$61.4K

Product Manager
$39K
Program Manager
$12.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$117K
UX Researcher
$33.3K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Headout, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Headout is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $117,448. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Headout is $39,020.

