Just Eat
Just Eat Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Germany package at Just Eat totals €103K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Just Eat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/11/2025

Median Package
company icon
Just Eat
Software Engineering Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€103K
Level
hidden
Base
€93.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€9.4K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Just Eat?

€146K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Just Eat in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €140,377. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Just Eat for the Software Engineering Manager role in Germany is €103,168.

