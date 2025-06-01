Product Designer compensation in Thailand at Agoda ranges from THB 2.07M per year for Product Designer to THB 2.5M per year for Senior Product Designer. The median yearly compensation in Thailand package totals THB 2.43M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
THB --
THB --
THB --
THB --
Product Designer
THB 2.07M
THB 1.78M
THB 0
THB 297K
Senior Product Designer
THB 2.5M
THB 2.34M
THB 0
THB 152K
Staff Product Designer
THB --
THB --
THB --
THB --
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
