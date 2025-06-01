← Company Directory
Agoda
Agoda Product Designer Salaries

Product Designer compensation in Thailand at Agoda ranges from THB 2.07M per year for Product Designer to THB 2.5M per year for Senior Product Designer. The median yearly compensation in Thailand package totals THB 2.43M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
THB --
THB --
THB --
THB --
Product Designer
THB 2.07M
THB 1.78M
THB 0
THB 297K
Senior Product Designer
THB 2.5M
THB 2.34M
THB 0
THB 152K
Staff Product Designer
THB --
THB --
THB --
THB --
View 2 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

UX Designer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Agoda in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 2,965,021. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Agoda for the Product Designer role in Thailand is THB 2,500,706.

Other Resources