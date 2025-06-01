Software Engineer compensation in Thailand at Agoda ranges from THB 816K per year for Associate Software Engineer to THB 4.26M per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Thailand package totals THB 1.72M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
THB 816K
THB 795K
THB 0
THB 20.8K
Software Engineer
THB 1.39M
THB 1.26M
THB 0
THB 131K
Senior Software Engineer
THB 2.07M
THB 1.87M
THB 4.2K
THB 193K
Staff Software Engineer
THB 2.6M
THB 2.36M
THB 0
THB 238K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
