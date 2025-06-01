← Company Directory
Agoda
Agoda Human Resources Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

THB 2.1M - THB 2.48M
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
THB 1.96MTHB 2.1MTHB 2.48MTHB 2.73M
Common Range
Possible Range

THB 5.37M

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Agoda in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 2,734,522. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Agoda for the Human Resources role in Thailand is THB 1,963,246.

Other Resources