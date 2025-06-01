Data Scientist compensation in Thailand at Agoda ranges from THB 2.2M per year for Data Scientist to THB 2.41M per year for Senior Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in Thailand package totals THB 1.82M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
THB --
THB --
THB --
THB --
Data Scientist
THB 2.2M
THB 1.81M
THB 183K
THB 211K
Senior Data Scientist
THB 2.41M
THB 2.16M
THB 93.3K
THB 156K
Staff Data Scientist
THB --
THB --
THB --
THB --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)