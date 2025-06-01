Agoda Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in Thailand at Agoda ranges from THB 2.81M per year to THB 7.42M. The median yearly compensation in Thailand package totals THB 4.96M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 34 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.00 % annually )

34 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 34.00 % annually ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

