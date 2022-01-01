Директория на компаниите
PNC
PNC Заплати

Заплатата в PNC варира от $47,760 общо възнаграждение годишно за Обслужване на клиенти в долния край до $218,900 за Правен в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на PNC. Последно актуализирано: 11/27/2025

Софтуерен инженер
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

Backend софтуерен инженер

Full-Stack софтуерен инженер

Софтуерен инженер по осигуряване на качеството (QA)

Инженер по данни

Инженер по надеждност на сайта

Специалист по данни
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
Продуктов мениджър
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Бизнес анализатор
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
Финансов анализатор
Median $105K
Проектен мениджър
Median $90.5K
Анализатор по киберсигурност
Median $75K
Анализатор на данни
Median $105K
Информационен технолог (ИТ)
Median $116K
Инвестиционен банкер
Median $144K
Продажби
Median $110K
Продуктов дизайнер
Median $123K
Счетоводител
$66.7K
Административен асистент
$70.4K
Бизнес развитие
$98.5K
Обслужване на клиенти
$47.8K
Мениджър на науката за данни
$186K
Човешки ресурси
$206K
Правен
$219K
Консултант по управление
$49.2K
Механичен инженер
$75.4K
Агент по недвижими имоти
$116K
Рекрутър
$79.6K
Архитект на решения
$159K

Архитект на данни

Архитект по облачна сигурност

Мениджър на технически програми
$74.7K
УИкс изследовател
$64.7K
Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в PNC е Правен at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $218,900. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в PNC е $102,856.

