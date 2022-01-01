Company Directory
SAP
SAP Salaries

SAP's salary ranges from $23,270 in total compensation per year for a Copywriter in India at the low-end to $487,550 for a Business Operations Manager in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SAP. Last updated: 11/15/2025

Software Engineer
T1 $69.6K
T2 $80.2K
T3 $103K
T4 $129K
T5 $186K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

AI Engineer

Product Designer
T1 $120K
T2 $135K
T3 $167K

UX Designer

Sales
T1 $123K
T2 $117K
T3 $237K
T4 $343K
T5 $381K

Account Executive

Data Scientist
T1 $70.6K
T2 $74.1K
T3 $96.8K
T4 $131K
Product Manager
T2 $74.3K
T3 $98.9K
T4 $126K
Marketing
T2 $137K
T3 $213K
T4 $233K
Solution Architect
T3 $46K
T4 $74.9K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Software Engineering Manager
Median $78.4K
Management Consultant
Median $82.5K
Project Manager
Median $143K
Customer Success
Median $128K
Technical Program Manager
Median $120K
Human Resources
Median $57.7K
Sales Engineer
Median $114K
Business Analyst
Median $74.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $82.8K
Accountant
$39.1K
Administrative Assistant
$74.5K
Business Operations
$162K
Business Operations Manager
$488K
Business Development
$40.9K
Chief of Staff
$160K
Copywriter
$23.3K
Customer Service
$76.5K
Customer Service Operations
$53.8K
Data Analyst
$110K
Data Science Manager
$238K
Facilities Manager
$80K
Graphic Designer
$104K
Hardware Engineer
$136K
Legal
$271K
Product Design Manager
$296K
Program Manager
$128K
Recruiter
$199K
Revenue Operations
$95.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$81.1K
Total Rewards
$83.3K
UX Researcher
$95.3K
Venture Capitalist
$121K
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.40% annually)

20%

YR 1

40%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 2nd-YR (40.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-YR (40.00% annually)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.50% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SAP is Business Operations Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $487,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SAP is $114,363.

