SAP Salaries

SAP's salary ranges from $23,270 in total compensation per year for a Copywriter in India at the low-end to $487,550 for a Business Operations Manager in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SAP. Last updated: 11/15/2025
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.4%
YR 3
At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)
33.4% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.40% annually)
20%
YR 1
40%
YR 2
40%
YR 3
At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)
40% vests in the 2nd-YR (40.00% annually)
40% vests in the 3rd-YR (40.00% annually)
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (8.25% quarterly)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.25% quarterly)
34% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.50% quarterly)
