Software Engineer compensation in India at SAP ranges from ₹1.43M per year for T1 to ₹11.27M per year for T5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.46M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SAP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
₹1.43M
₹1.27M
₹85.8K
₹76.4K
T2
₹2.34M
₹2.15M
₹124K
₹64.4K
T3
₹3.55M
₹2.95M
₹461K
₹143K
T4
₹4.99M
₹4.18M
₹571K
₹242K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.4%
YR 3
At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)
20%
YR 1
40%
YR 2
40%
YR 3
At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
40% vests in the 2nd-year (40.00% annually)
40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)
34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)
