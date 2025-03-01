Sales compensation in United States at SAP ranges from $123K per year for T1 to $387K per year for T5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $235K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SAP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
$123K
$116K
$1.4K
$5.7K
T2
$97K
$85.5K
$1.8K
$9.7K
T3
$160K
$135K
$9.6K
$15.5K
T4
$242K
$194K
$28.1K
$20.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.4%
YR 3
At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)
20%
YR 1
40%
YR 2
40%
YR 3
At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
40% vests in the 2nd-year (40.00% annually)
40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)
34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)