Project Manager compensation in United States at SAP ranges from $158K per year for T3 to $179K per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $148K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SAP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus T1 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- T2 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- T3 $158K $140K $5K $13.2K T4 $179K $135K $16.7K $26.7K View 1 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.4 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.4 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.40 % annually ) 20 % YR 1 40 % YR 2 40 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 20 % vests in the 1st -year ( 20.00 % annually )

40 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 40.00 % annually )

40 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 40.00 % annually ) 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 34 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 8.25 % quarterly )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 8.25 % quarterly )

34 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 8.50 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at SAP ?

