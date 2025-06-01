← Company Directory
Nvidia
Nvidia UX Researcher Salaries

The average UX Researcher total compensation in United States at Nvidia ranges from $168K to $230K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nvidia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$182K - $216K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$168K$182K$216K$230K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nvidia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Nvidia commonly refers to RSU as NSU (Nvidia Stock Unit). Although the name is different, it is the same as RSU's. Vesting dates throughout the year are standardized regardless of start date. Vesting occurs third Wednesdays in March, June and September, and on the second Wednesday in December.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nvidia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Nvidia commonly refers to RSU as NSU (Nvidia Stock Unit). Although the name is different, it is the same as RSU's. Vesting dates throughout the year are standardized regardless of start date. Vesting occurs third Wednesdays in March, June and September, and on the second Wednesday in December.

40%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

10%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nvidia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 40% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% quarterly)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (7.50% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 10% vests in the 4th-year (2.50% quarterly)

Nvidia commonly refers to RSU as NSU (Nvidia Stock Unit). Although the name is different, it is the same as RSU's. Vesting dates throughout the year are standardized regardless of start date. Vesting occurs third Wednesdays in March, June and September, and on the second Wednesday in December.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at Nvidia in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $230,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nvidia for the UX Researcher role in United States is $168,000.

Other Resources