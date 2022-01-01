← Company Directory
Instabase
Instabase Salaries

Instabase's salary ranges from $45,307 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in India at the low-end to $430,338 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Instabase. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
IE-03 $206K
IE-04 $219K
IE-05 $279K

Backend Software Engineer

Customer Service
$51.5K
Human Resources
$73.5K

Product Manager
$92.9K
Recruiter
$375K
Sales
$251K
Software Engineering Manager
$430K
Solution Architect
$45.3K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Instabase, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Instabase is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $430,338. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Instabase is $212,629.

