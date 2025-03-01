Software Engineer compensation in United States at Instabase ranges from $206K per year for IE-03 to $274K per year for IE-05. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $220K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Instabase's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IE-03
$206K
$145K
$44K
$17.6K
IE-04
$219K
$171K
$32.6K
$15.8K
IE-05
$274K
$203K
$46.9K
$24.1K
IE-06
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Instabase, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
