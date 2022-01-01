Treasure Data Salaries

Treasure Data's salary ranges from $75,750 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager in Japan at the low-end to $246,225 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Treasure Data. Last updated: 5/22/2025
