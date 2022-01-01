← Company Directory
Treasure Data
Treasure Data Salaries

Treasure Data's salary ranges from $75,750 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager in Japan at the low-end to $246,225 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Treasure Data. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Software Engineer
Median $195K
Data Analyst
$81.6K
Data Scientist
$111K
Marketing
$222K
Product Designer
$145K
Product Manager
$246K
Sales
$205K
Sales Engineer
$102K
Software Engineering Manager
$208K
Solution Architect
$121K
Technical Program Manager
$75.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Treasure Data is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $246,225. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Treasure Data is $145,223.

