Cockroach Labs
Cockroach Labs Salaries

Cockroach Labs's salary ranges from $76,500 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $220,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cockroach Labs. Last updated: 2/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
T4 $180K
T5 $213K
T6 $212K
Product Manager
Median $220K
Data Scientist
$206K

Human Resources
$76.5K
Sales
$88.4K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Cockroach Labs, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cockroach Labs is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $220,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cockroach Labs is $206,025.

