← Company Directory
Cockroach Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Cockroach Labs Benefits

Compare
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gym Discount

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Health Insurance

    100% health insurance coverage for you & your dependents.

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

    • Home
  • Relocation Bonus

  • Remote Work

    Flexible working. $1,000 stipend for WFH office set-up.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k

    Currently no match

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    $2,500 Learning & Development Stipend

  • Learning and Development

    $2,500 annually to support learning and development through workshops, conferences, and networking events.

    • Other
  • Flex Fridays

    This is your day to self-manage and grow in whatever way you choose.

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Cockroach Labs

    Related Companies

    • Instabase
    • Treasure Data
    • Rubrik
    • Proofpoint
    • Docker
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources