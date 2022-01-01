|Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Health Savings Account (HSA)
|Offered by employer
|Tuition Reimbursement
|$2500 Learning & Development Stipend
|Employee Assistance Program
|Offered by employer
|Unique Perk
|Flex Fridays - This is your day to self-manage and grow in whatever way you choose.
|Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
|Offered by employer
|Health Insurance
|100% health insurance coverage for you & your dependents.
|Learning and Development
|$2,500 annually to support learning and development through workshops, conferences, and networking events.
|PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
|Unlimited
|Remote Work
|Flexible working. $1,000 stipend for WFH office set-up.