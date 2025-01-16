Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cockroach Labs ranges from $180K per year for T4 to $212K per year for T6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $179K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cockroach Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus T3 Software Engineer (Entry Level) $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- T4 $180K $148K $32K $200 T5 Senior Software Engineer $213K $179K $33K $1.7K T6 Staff Software Engineer $212K $198K $13.5K $250 View 2 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Cockroach Labs, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

