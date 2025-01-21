← Company Directory
Treasure Data
Treasure Data Solution Architect Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Treasure Data's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$157K - CA$183K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$137KCA$157KCA$183KCA$195K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Treasure Data in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$195,103. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Treasure Data for the Solution Architect role in Canada is CA$136,739.

