Health Insurance Blue Shield PPO and Kaiser HMO HMO options; single-coverage paid for by Instabase from 90% to 100%.

Vision Insurance VSP

Dental Insurance Delta Dental

Life Insurance Up to 1x annual salary

401k No matching, through Guideline

Transport allowance Up to $255/mo pre tax contribution

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $200 per month. For wellness/health related expenses

Free Lunch 5 days a week. Up to $25 per meal

Free Dinner 5 days a week. Only for employees working past 6 pm

Tuition Reimbursement Up to $100 of learning materials per month for work-related Udacity, Coursera, or EdX courses.

Phone Bill Reimbursement $50 per month

Unique Perk Remote Perks - Up to $1000 one time to help set up your home office, $50 a month to pay for the internet, and $75 per week for food.

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 15 days

Paternity Leave 12 weeks

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer