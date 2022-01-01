← Company Directory
Instabase
Instabase Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $9,840

Unique To Instabase
  • Remote Perks

    Up to $1,000 one time to help set up your home office, $50 a month to pay for the internet, and $75 per week for food.

    • Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    Blue Shield PPO and Kaiser HMO HMO options; single-coverage paid for by Instabase from 90% to 100%.

  • Vision Insurance

    VSP

  • Dental Insurance

    Delta Dental

  • Life Insurance

    Up to 1x annual salary

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $2,400

    $200 per month. For wellness/health related expenses

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week. Up to $25 per meal

  • Free Dinner $2,600

    5 days a week. Only for employees working past 6 pm

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Employee Assistance Program

    • Home
  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $600

    $50 per month

  • Remote Work

    1-2 days per week to work from home.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k

    No matching, through Guideline

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Up to $100 of learning materials per month for work-related Udacity, Coursera, or EdX courses.

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    Up to $255/mo pre tax contribution

