← Company Directory
DocuSign
Work Here? Claim Your Company

DocuSign Salaries

DocuSign's salary ranges from $69,409 in total compensation per year for a Business Development in Canada at the low-end to $585,556 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DocuSign. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
P1 $138K
P2 $187K
P3 $223K
P4 $288K
P5 $499K
P6 $413K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Product Manager
P1 $135K
P3 $232K
P4 $277K
P5 $427K
P6 $544K
Sales
P1 $88.5K
P2 $121K
P3 $172K
P4 $231K
P5 $298K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Marketing
P2 $115K
P3 $182K
P4 $254K
P5 $277K
Software Engineering Manager
M3 $371K
M4 $362K
M5 $586K
Business Analyst
Median $194K
Product Designer
Product Designer $127K
Senior Product Designer $310K

UX Designer

Technical Program Manager
Median $240K
Customer Service
Median $207K
Program Manager
Median $194K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $150K
Accountant
$147K

Technical Accountant

Business Operations
$532K
Business Development
$69.4K
Chief of Staff
$225K
Customer Success
$291K
Data Analyst
$249K
Data Scientist
$126K
Financial Analyst
$279K
Information Technologist (IT)
$121K
Legal
$326K
Marketing Operations
$312K
Partner Manager
$276K
Project Manager
$215K
Sales Engineer
$175K
Solution Architect
$234K
Venture Capitalist
$101K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At DocuSign, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DocuSign is Software Engineering Manager at the M5 level with a yearly total compensation of $585,556. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DocuSign is $231,476.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for DocuSign

Related Companies

  • Coupa Software
  • Salesforce
  • Adobe
  • Square
  • Palantir
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources