Sales Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at DocuSign totals £135K per year for P4. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DocuSign's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Total Compensation

£126K - £149K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
£116K£126K£149K£159K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
P2
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
P3
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
P4
£135K
£92.4K
£20K
£23.1K
£125K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At DocuSign, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at DocuSign in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £158,670. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DocuSign for the Sales Engineer role in United Kingdom is £115,898.

