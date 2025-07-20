Sales Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at DocuSign totals £135K per year for P4. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DocuSign's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
P2
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
P3
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
P4
£135K
£92.4K
£20K
£23.1K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At DocuSign, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)