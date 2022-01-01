← Company Directory
Coupa Software
Coupa Software Salaries

Coupa Software's salary ranges from $52,096 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in Brazil at the low-end to $301,500 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Coupa Software. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
IC2 $149K
IC3 $211K
IC4 $246K
IC5 $272K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
IC4 $176K
IC5 $256K
Sales
Median $190K

Accountant
$167K
Customer Service
$66.9K
Data Science Manager
$229K
Data Scientist
$124K
Information Technologist (IT)
$290K
Management Consultant
$52.1K
Product Designer
$302K
Program Manager
$223K
Recruiter
$145K
Software Engineering Manager
$95.2K
Solution Architect
$206K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Coupa Software, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Coupa Software is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coupa Software is $197,983.

Other Resources