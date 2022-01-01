← Company Directory
Coupa Software
Coupa Software Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $13,782

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Free Lunch $1,040

    2 days a week

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Gym Discount

    YMCA

  • Health Insurance

    90/10

  • Life Insurance

    Upto 5x

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Paternity Leave

    4 weeks

  • Sick Time

    15 days

  • Custom Work Station

  • Disability Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Maternity Leave

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Vision Insurance

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Immigration Assistance

  • 401k $8,800

    100% match on the first 4% of base salary up to $4,000

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA) $250

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

  • Volunteer Time Off

