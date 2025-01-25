← Company Directory
Coupa Software
Coupa Software Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in Australia at Coupa Software totals A$173K per year for IC5. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coupa Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

A$174K - A$210K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
A$163KA$174KA$210KA$222K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Coupa Software, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Coupa Software in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$221,955. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coupa Software for the Data Scientist role in Australia is A$162,640.

Other Resources