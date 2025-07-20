Company Directory
Product Manager compensation in United States at DocuSign ranges from $135K per year for P1 to $528K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $310K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DocuSign's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
Product Manager
$135K
$112K
$18.1K
$5.3K
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$232K
$160K
$64.8K
$7.6K
P4
Senior Product Manager
$277K
$172K
$94.9K
$10.9K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At DocuSign, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

Самый высокооплачиваемый пакет зарплаты, о котором сообщалось для Product Manager в DocuSign in United States, составляет годовую общую компенсацию $575,000. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также любые потенциальные компенсации акциями и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация, о которой сообщалось в DocuSign для должности Product Manager in United States, составляет $313,500.

