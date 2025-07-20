Company Directory
Product Designer compensation in United States at DocuSign ranges from $127K per year for Product Designer to $310K per year for Senior Product Designer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $250K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DocuSign's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Compensation By Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Designer
$127K
$120K
$5K
$2.7K
Senior Product Designer
$310K
$180K
$123K
$6.3K
Principal Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At DocuSign, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

Augstākais atalgojuma pakalpojums, kas tika ziņots par Product Designer uzņēmumā DocuSign in United States, ir gada kopējais atalgojums $465,000. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā DocuSign par Product Designer lomu in United States, ir $232,000.

Other Resources