Sales compensation in United States at DocuSign ranges from $88.5K per year for P1 to $298K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $172K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DocuSign's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$71.9K
$61.4K
$7.2K
$3.4K
P2
$95.7K
$74.4K
$10.4K
$10.8K
P3
$161K
$102K
$28K
$30.8K
P4
$168K
$132K
$17.5K
$18.8K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At DocuSign, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
