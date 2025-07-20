Data Scientist compensation in United States at DocuSign totals $426K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $279K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DocuSign's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At DocuSign, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)