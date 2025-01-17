Software Engineer compensation in United States at Credit Suisse ranges from $91.6K per year for ENO 1 to $168K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Suisse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ENO 1
$91.6K
$88.5K
$0
$3.1K
ENO 2
$102K
$100K
$0
$2.2K
ENO 3
$110K
$97.6K
$11.1K
$1.3K
AVP
$126K
$125K
$0
$889
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
