Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Credit Suisse ranges from ₹1.37M per year for ENO 1 to ₹3.55M per year for AVP. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.7M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Suisse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
ENO 1
₹1.37M
₹1.37M
₹0
₹6.8K
ENO 2
₹1.75M
₹1.73M
₹15.2K
₹0
ENO 3
₹2.28M
₹2.24M
₹0
₹40.9K
AVP
₹3.55M
₹3.38M
₹0
₹170K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
