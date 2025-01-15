← Company Directory
Coding Ninjas
Coding Ninjas Salaries

Coding Ninjas's salary ranges from $4,335 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $13,045 for a Software Engineer at the high-end.

Business Development
$7.1K
Product Designer
$12.5K
Product Manager
$4.3K
Software Engineer
$13K
Technical Writer
$6.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Coding Ninjas is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $13,045. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coding Ninjas is $7,121.

