Scaler Academy
Scaler Academy Salaries

Scaler Academy's salary ranges from $9,585 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $72,623 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Scaler Academy. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $72.6K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Development
Median $12.1K
Data Scientist
$18K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
54 47
Product Designer
$18.1K
Product Manager
$21.1K
Project Manager
$41.7K
Sales
$9.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Scaler Academy is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $72,623. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scaler Academy is $18,087.

