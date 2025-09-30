Citadel Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Chicago Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Chicago Area at Citadel ranges from $290K per year for L1 to $553K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Chicago Area package totals $400K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citadel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 ( Entry Level ) $290K $249K $3.1K $37.5K L2 $377K $228K $0 $148K L3 $365K $224K $0 $140K L4 $444K $221K $0 $224K View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

