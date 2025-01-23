Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Citadel ranges from $381K per year for L1 to $395K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $445K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citadel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$381K
$284K
$10.4K
$86.8K
L2
$399K
$271K
$0
$128K
L3
$478K
$268K
$0
$210K
L4
$395K
$200K
$83.3K
$112K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
