Cigna
Cigna Salaries

Cigna's salary ranges from $75,000 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $227,500 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cigna. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Software Engineer
Senior Analyst $102K
Lead Analyst $109K
Advisor $131K
Senior Advisor $159K
Principal Engineer $228K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Business Analyst
Senior Analyst $84.5K
Lead Analyst $89.1K
Advisor $122K
Data Scientist
Lead Analyst $105K
Advisor $138K
Senior Advisor $177K

Health Informatics

Product Manager
Median $120K
Data Analyst
Median $100K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $205K
Product Designer
Median $125K

UX Designer

Project Manager
Median $130K
Financial Analyst
Median $115K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $185K
Sales
Median $75K
Business Development
Median $209K
Solution Architect
Median $190K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
Median $132K
Accountant
$114K
Data Science Manager
$209K
Marketing
$85.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$101K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Cigna, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cigna is Software Engineer at the Principal Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $227,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cigna is $123,192.

