Cigna
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Cigna Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Cigna totals $127K per year for Advisor. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cigna's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Senior Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Advisor
$127K
$114K
$0
$13K
Senior Advisor
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Cigna, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Cigna in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $181,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cigna for the Product Manager role in United States is $140,000.

Other Resources