Aetna Salaries

Aetna's salary ranges from $41,790 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $258,703 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aetna. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Scientist
PRF2 $136K
PRF3 $160K
PRF4 $190K
Software Engineer
PRF1 $94.2K
PRF2 $133K
PRF3 $162K
PRF4 $179K

Data Engineer

Accountant
$95.1K

Business Analyst
$101K
Business Development
$115K
Civil Engineer
$58.8K
Data Analyst
$115K
Financial Analyst
$41.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$77.6K
Product Designer
$161K
Product Manager
$213K
Project Manager
$98K
Software Engineering Manager
$199K
Solution Architect
$259K

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aetna is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $258,703. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aetna is $133,290.

