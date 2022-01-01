← Company Directory
Humana
Humana Salaries

Humana's salary ranges from $37,466 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $286,063 for a Chief of Staff at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Humana. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $89.5K
Software Engineer 2 $96.8K
Senior Software Engineer $139K
Lead Software Engineer $179K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Data Scientist 2 $125K
Senior Data Scientist $142K
Lead Data Scientist $200K
Product Manager
Median $165K

Actuary
Median $192K
Solution Architect
Median $166K

Data Architect

Product Designer
Median $125K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $187K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $202K
Technical Program Manager
Median $171K
Business Analyst
$94.5K
Chief of Staff
$286K
Customer Service
$37.5K
Data Analyst
$85.4K
Data Science Manager
$189K
Financial Analyst
$86.6K
Management Consultant
$232K
Product Design Manager
$261K
Program Manager
$279K
Project Manager
$117K
Recruiter
$114K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$271K
UX Researcher
$155K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Humana is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $286,063. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Humana is $165,000.

