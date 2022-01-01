← Company Directory
CVS Health
CVS Health Salaries

CVS Health's salary ranges from $31,200 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $285,140 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CVS Health. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $116K
L2 $140K
L3 $140K
L4 $170K
L5 $198K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
Data Scientist $138K
Senior Data Scientist I $158K
Senior Data Scientist II $173K
Lead Data Scientist $196K
Lead Director $285K

Health Informatics

Product Manager
Product Manager $122K
Senior Product Manager I $167K
Senior Product Manager II $186K
Lead Product Manager $190K

Product Designer
Product Designer $122K
Senior Product Designer I $149K
Senior Product Designer II $136K

UX Designer

Data Science Manager
Median $228K
Software Engineering Manager
Senior Manager $197K
Director $279K
Business Analyst
Median $113K
Customer Service
Median $31.2K
Data Analyst
Median $135K
Financial Analyst
Median $77K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $127K
Project Manager
Median $105K
Actuary
Median $143K
Program Manager
Median $129K
Solution Architect
Median $166K

Data Architect

Sales
Median $39K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $110K
UX Researcher
Median $146K
Marketing
Median $155K
Accountant
$87.4K

Technical Accountant

Business Operations Manager
$149K
Business Development
$181K
Chief of Staff
$285K
Copywriter
$91.5K
Hardware Engineer
$70.4K
Management Consultant
$184K
Marketing Operations
$271K
Product Design Manager
$191K
Recruiter
$121K
Technical Program Manager
$177K
Technical Writer
$131K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CVS Health is Data Scientist at the Lead Director level with a yearly total compensation of $285,140. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CVS Health is $146,000.

