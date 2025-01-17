Software Engineer compensation in United States at CVS Health ranges from $119K per year for L1 to $198K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CVS Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$119K
$111K
$0
$7.5K
L2
$140K
$132K
$0
$8.2K
L3
$137K
$127K
$0
$10.2K
L4
$164K
$150K
$1.1K
$13.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
