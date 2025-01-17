Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at CVS Health ranges from $119K per year for L1 to $198K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CVS Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Software Engineer (Entry Level) $119K $111K $0 $7.5K L2 Senior Software Engineer I $140K $132K $0 $8.2K L3 Senior Software Engineer II $137K $127K $0 $10.2K L4 Lead Software Engineer $164K $150K $1.1K $13.1K View 2 More Levels

