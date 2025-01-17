Product Designer compensation in United States at CVS Health ranges from $122K per year for Product Designer to $136K per year for Senior Product Designer II. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CVS Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Designer
$122K
$122K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer I
$149K
$140K
$0
$8.7K
Senior Product Designer II
$136K
$131K
$0
$5.5K
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
