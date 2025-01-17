Data Scientist compensation in United States at CVS Health ranges from $136K per year for Data Scientist to $283K per year for Lead Director. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CVS Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist
$136K
$128K
$0
$7.9K
Senior Data Scientist I
$159K
$151K
$0
$7.6K
Senior Data Scientist II
$176K
$159K
$0
$17K
Lead Data Scientist
$199K
$179K
$3.3K
$16.4K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title