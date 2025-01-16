All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at CVS Health ranges from $120K per year for Product Manager to $190K per year for Lead Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $182K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CVS Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
$120K
$113K
$333
$7.3K
Senior Product Manager I
$164K
$146K
$469
$18.1K
Senior Product Manager II
$186K
$159K
$2.5K
$24.5K
Lead Product Manager
$190K
$167K
$0
$23K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***