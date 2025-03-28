Actuary compensation in United States at Humana totals $200K per year for Actuary. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $129K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Humana's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Actuarial Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Actuarial Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Actuary
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Actuary
$200K
$169K
$0
$31.5K
